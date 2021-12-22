Omicron 3 times more transmissible than Delta, requires strict actions: Health Ministry writes to states

After witnessing the two waves of COVID 19, the nation is fighting a new threat these days as a new variant of the deadly virus have been tracked in the country. We are talking about Omicron and the cases for the same have been rising gradually. In view of the initial surge of Omicron cases, the health ministry has written to all state governments and have urged them to take preventive measures. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter, wrote that effective decision making at the district level.

“Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making & strict & prompt containment action are required at the local & district level. At the district level there should be constant review of emerging data regarding the population affected by COVID-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilization, manpower, notifying containment zones, enforcement of perimeter of containment zones etc. This evidence should be the basis for effective decision making at the district level itself. Such a strategy ensures that infection is contained at the local level itself before it spreads to other parts of the state,” he added.

To note, Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron each while states like Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala and Gujarat have also recorded cases of the new variant.