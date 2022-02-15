Omicron detected in 95 percent of latest COVID-19 samples in Mumbai: BMC

During the latest round of genome sequencing in Mumbai, nearly 95 percent of samples were found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release said that from the total 190 samples which were tested, 180 (94.74 percent) were found infected with Omicron, and the remaining samples with the Delta variant and other strains of coronavirus, as per the report in PTI. The municipal body further urged the citizens to continue following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 235 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,54,477 as per the civic body bulletin. A total of 446 patients were discharged post-recovery. The overall recovery rate now stands at 98%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet. A total of 25,338 tests were conducted in Mumbai within 24 hours. The city reported zero deaths today.

Meanwhile, the country saw a dip in COVID-19 cases as India recorded 27,409 new fresh infections in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 4,23,127. In the same period, 347 fatalities have been reported, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 5,09,358. For the ninth consecutive day now, the daily coronavirus cases have remained below 1 lakh. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.23 percent, whereas the weekly positivity rate is 3.63 percent. Yesterday, the Union Health Minister informed that more than 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated. Over 173 crore 42 lakh vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

