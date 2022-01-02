Omicron fear: Cinema halls, sports complexes shut in Haryana's 5 districts

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the State governments have announced fresh restrictions. In Haryana, authorities ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, and sports complexes in five districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad, from January 2 to 12. The other three districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat. This order comes on a day when a night curfew came into force in the state. New Delhi has also closed cinema halls in the state.

An order issued by the Harayana state government reads, “All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes shall remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat from January 2 to January 12.” Besides, malls and markets are allowed to stay open till 5 pm. Bars and restaurants can function with only 50 percent of their seating capacity. Both government and private offices, except those providing emergency and essential services, can only function with 50 percent of staff in attendance. Reportedly, the state has reported 552 fresh Covid cases on Saturday.

Gurugram district alone accounted for 298 of these cases. As of Friday, Haryana had 63 cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, according to official data.

To note, the closure of theatres in Delhi has led to the postponement of two big films. Director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action film RRR was postponed on Saturday amid a surge in the cases. The film stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

