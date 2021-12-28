Omicron: Goa, Manipur report first case of new COVID variant; National tally reaches 580

Omicron cases continue to spread in the country. On Monday, Goa reported the first case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron. As per the reports, an eight-year-old boy, who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom, has been found infected with Omicron.

Speaking to PTI, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told that the boy, who travelled from the UK on December 17, 2021, was confirmed to be infected with Omicron, as per his test report received from the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The Health Minister added that the state government will take steps according to the central government's protocol to mitigate the spread.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reportedly has asked the tourism stakeholders to stay alert. He also asked them to ensure there is no spread of COVID-19 during festivities, in the wake of the upcoming New Year celebrations. Apart from Goa, Manipur also reported the first Omicron case after a person, who returned from Tanzania tested positive for it. Reportedly, the resident of Imphal West district recently returned from the African country via Delhi.

The resident contracted the virus on the eighth day of his return to India, and his sample, which was sent to the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development in Imphal for whole-genome sequencing, was found to be infected with the Omicron strain, the directorate of health services said in a statement.

The patient has been placed under isolation in a government hospital in Imphal. Meanwhile, the tally in the nation reached 580. On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the children between the age group of 15 to 18 years will be getting the vaccines against COVID-19 from January 3, 2022 and senior citizens with comorbidities will receive booster doses from January 10, 2022. The Prime Minister of India also stressed on the importance of wearing masks to mitigate the spread of the virus.