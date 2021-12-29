Omicron Scare: Long queues seen outside Delhi metro stations amid Yellow alert; PIC

The rising cases of Omicron have got everyone in tension. With the celebration time round the corner, the fear of the cases increasing massively has gone up. After the deadly second wave, everyone is scared about the third wave and now that it is the New Year time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a Yellow alert. Along with the Yellow alert, a night curfew has been imposed in Delhi too.

One of the restrictions introduced under the Yellow alert is that travel inside the metro and buses are allowed with 50 per cent capacity. Due to this a long queue of people were spotted outside metro stations in Delhi. Several pictures of such long queues have come out and in those pictures, we can see people standing and waiting for their turn to enter the metro. The Yello alert announcement has come after the state experienced a 0.6 per cent hike in the positivity rate.

Take a look:

Reportedly, the night curfew will remain in force from 11 PM to 5 AM. This is only to curb down the gatherings during the New Year celebration. Apparently, Delhi had reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months, and one related death in the last 24 hours amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The fresh number of cases and death took the cumulative tally to 14,43,352 and 25,105 respectively. The overall active cases now stand at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation. Delhi has been witnessing a steady uptick in new Covid cases amid the spread of Omicron, triggering concerns over the healthcare system which got overwhelmed during the second Covid wave.

