Omicron scare in Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed in state for 2 days as cases of COVID-19 variant rise

The Omicron variant of COVID 19 has been a cause of concern across the world and now, in India too, the cases are slowly surging. Although the authorities have been assuring that all the cases infected with the Omicron variant of COVID 19 have mild symptoms, still the scare has increased in the past few days. Now, as the number of cases with Omicron rise to 17 in Maharashtra, the state has imposed Section 144 on December 11 and 12, i.e, Saturday and Sunday.

Reportedly, the section has been imposed to curb any rallies, morchas or processions of people or vehicles. Reportedly, action will be taken as per IPC and other provisions if the order is violated. As per Times Now report, the order of Section 144 has been passed for 2 days over the threat to Law and Order against the violence that happened in Nanded, Amravati and Malegaon. Protest rallies had been carried out and hence, the crowd took a violent turn.

Not just this, the Section 144 imposition also comes after 7 fresh cases infected with the Omicron variant were reported in the state on Friday. Three of the cases were from Mumbai and 4 were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The cases also included a 3-year old as well. Amid the surge of cases, the threat of Omicron is certainly taking over. Maharashtra has now become the state with the highest number of cases with the Omicron variant. The authorities have been urging all to follow COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

