Onboard meal services & resumption of magazines on domestic flights to resume, states Civil Aviation Ministry

Slowly and steadily the fear of COVID-19 is reducing in the minds of people with the fall in the number of cases. Earlier there were a lot of travel restrictions put up by each and every state government, aviation ministry and others. But, now as the travel restrictions are easing down, the Civil Aviation Ministry too has relaxed certain rules. In the latest report, we hear that the Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights.

According to reports in NDTV, Civil Aviation Ministry’s orders on Tuesday said, "The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meal services onboard, without restriction on duration of the flight." Not only this, the ministry has also permitted the resumption of magazines and reading materials for passengers on domestic flights. The decision to resume meals and magazines has been taken as "Covid caseload" has reduced due to "proper implementation of appropriate Covid behaviour protocol", it mentioned.

For the unversed, the carriers had not been allowed to serve meals in flights, which have a duration of less than two hours, since April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the scheduled domestic flight services were resumed on May 25 last year after the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the ministry had allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions. But now this comes as a good news for all the frequent flyers.

