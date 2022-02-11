One dead, some feared trapped after roof of Gurugram apartment collapses

Out of the three people trapped, one died after the roof of an apartment collapsed in Haryana’s Gurugram. The unfortunate incident occurred on the sixth floor of the D Block of the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109. Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Yadav informed that of the total three people, who were trapped, one has not been spotted yet. The investigation is underway.

“A total of 3 people were trapped out of which body of a woman was recovered y'day. Today we've rescued one more person & he is fine & admitted to hospital. We're looking for the 3rd person; we suspect that she'll not survive,” Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav told ANI.

He added, “We inquired about the incident from the local authorities. For detailed investigation, we have constituted a committee which will be headed by the Additional District Magistrate of Gurugram and asked him to submit the report within a week's time.”

On Friday morning, teams of the NDRF and SDRF rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. The fire brigade, police, and other district authorities were also present at the site.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that he is personally monitoring the situation.

"Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," said Khattar in a tweet.

