Only CNG trucks & tempos to be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27

The condition of Delhi is not hidden from anyone right now. The pollution condition that began since Diwali has still been going on and people of the capital city are suffering a lot. A lot of restrictions had been put owing to the pollution condition like the schools were shut and the entry of heavy goods vehicles carrying non-essential items into the city was banned to combat air pollution. But in the latest news, we hear that only trucks and tempos that run on Compressed Natural Gas, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said today.

According to reports in ANI, the ban that has been imposed on the entry of trucks operating on fuels will continue till December 3. This decision came after the environment minister had a meeting with the senior officials. The reports further said that the offline classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions that were suspended due to heavy pollution levels too will resume from November 29. All government offices will open from Monday, he said, urging government staff to use public transport. Special buses will be deployed for them, Mr Rai added.

The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities as the air quality showed improvement. For the unversed, on November 13, the city government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Delhi due to high air pollution levels. We are hoping that the pollution situation will keep getting better.

