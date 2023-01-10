Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot a lady in between these black-and-white lines?

These days optical illusion images and quizzes have become quite popular on the internet. These are a perfect way to tease our brains and engage them in some intellectual activity. Optical Illusion or visual illusion is caused by the visual system and characterised by a visual percept that arguably appears to differ from reality. What makes optical illusions so unique is their capacity to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time. Well, Pinkvilla brings to you an optical illusion quiz and we bet it will be beneficial for improving cognitive and observational skills.

Some optical illusions on the internet even reveal personality traits. Can you see the above image? Well, for many it might be just a combination of black and white curved lines, but for some, it is much more. Only people with sharp eyes and high IQs can spot the face of a lady amidst these black-and-white curved lines. These lines are just to distract the audience's vision and confuse them. It might make you a bit dizzy but if you concentrate then you might be able to spot the face of a lady. Well, how much time did it take for you to spot the lady?

If you were able to find the hidden lady within 10 seconds, you are one of the brightest minds on the planet. But if you failed, fret not, as a little bit of practice can help you improve easily.

About Optical illusion

Optical illusions are images that we perceive differently than they really are. In other words, optical illusions occur when our eyes send information to our brains that tricks us into perceiving something that does not match reality. The word illusion is derived from the latin word illudere which means to mock. There are 3 main classes of optical illusion, namely, physical, physiological, and cognitive illusion.

Hope you had fun finding the hidden face of the lady in this image.