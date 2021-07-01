Our heroes: RPF officer comes to rescue; Saves a man who fell while trying to get down from train

The RPF officers are the ones who make sure that a railway station is a safe place for everyone and all the mishaps are prevented and yet again, an on-duty RPF officer saved another life.

On Tuesday, one more life was saved by an on-duty RPF constable at Borivali railway station in Mumbai. The person was trying to get down from the moving train when he lost his balance and fell. He was about to fall under the train. Fortunately, an RPF constable present at the scene rushed and saved his life. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera, which showed how close the person was to that gap between the train and the platform and how the constable managed to save him in the nick of time.

The video was shared on Twitter by the official handle of RPF India. With the video, it was written in the caption, “#LifeSavingAct by #rpfwrbct CT at #Borivali. The passenger fell into the gap trying to get down from a running train. CT Vinit Kumar on PF duty immediately responded & pulled him to life #BeResponsible #EveryDayHeroes #HeroesInUniform @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @arunkumar783 @rpfwr1”. Appreciating the valor of the RPF constable, a user wrote, “Great help. Salute”.

Take a look at the video-

Meanwhile, another user commented, “Idiots should know life is precious that even shortcuts can be dangerous. The man was lucky he got a second chance or his idiocy could have cost him life. Kudos to the constable”.

#WATCH | An RPF constable saved life of a passenger who fell while trying to get down from a running at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station on June 29. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train & platform when the constable pulled him away: Central Railway pic.twitter.com/AVnYIwNQ7y — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Similar incidents have happened before as well but, thanks to our officers who leave no stone unturned in saving the lives of those in need. Just a few days ago, an elderly person was rescued by an RPF employee from getting crushed under the train. The entire incident took place at the Dadar railway station in Mumbai. In May, an RPF jawan saved the life of a pregnant woman and her child at Mumbai's Dadar station. A pregnant mother and her infant were seen falling onto the platform from a running train, according to a video that went viral on social media.

