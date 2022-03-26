Over 1 crore youngsters aged between 12-14 received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

On Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that over 1 crore children between the 12-14 age group have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To note, the children are given the Corbevax vaccine. The Government of India had begun vaccination for children aged 12-14 from March 16 as a next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Also, the Centre had also decided to waive the condition of comorbidity for those above 60 years in order to receive the precaution dose.

While quoting the Union Health Minister, ANI tweeted, “Over 1 crore children between the age group of 12-14 have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.”

Take a look:

To note, the nationwide vaccination drive had started in January 2021 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Then, for the frontline workers in February last year. The second phase of the COVID vaccination drive began on March 1 for people above 60 years, while the vaccination drive for all aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1, 2021.

The Government of India had decided to expand the drive on May 1 and made it mandatory for everyone above 18 years to get the vaccination. On January 3, this year, the next phase started with teens aged 15-18 years amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Also, ‘precaution doses’ are given to healthcare workers, frontline workers, people with co-morbidity, and anyone who is above 60 years.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID vaccination coverage has crossed 182.83 crore (1,82,83,57,675) on March 25, according to the Health Ministry. More than 25 lakh (25,81,126) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on March 25.

ALSO READ: Over 50 lakh youngsters between 12-14 inoculated with first dose of COVID vaccine