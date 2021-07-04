Over 14 lakh fined in Mumbai for not wearing mask in public during second wave of COVID 19

Mumbai was the worst affected state in the second wave of the Coronavirus. The reports suggest that BMC collected over Rs 28 crore as fine from people for flouting the rules.

The latest reports suggest that there is a decline in the cases of COVID 19 but the situation was not the same during the early months of the year 2021. Some cities were badly affected by the second wave of Coronavirus. Right from losing lives to the scarcity of oxygen cylinders, people were facing tough situations. However, amid the second wave, a report has come in which mentions that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Railway authorities have fined over 14 lakh people for not wearing masks in public in Mumbai.

They have also collected fines to the tune of Rs 28.2 crore between February 16 and July 1. The Indian Express report also mentioned that last year, the BMC collected fines worth Rs 59.16 crore from over 29.38 lakh citizens in Mumbai. The government has been urging people to follow the COVID 19 protocols to keep themselves and their family members safe. The rule mentions wearing a mask and maintaining social distance as a must at all times. But, it looks like people have not taken it seriously.

As reported by BMC, 2,02,050 people were fined in the K-West ward, which includes Andheri (West), Versova, and Juhu beach areas. It is worth mentioning here that the city was worst affected during the second wave. The municipal corporation has made it mandatory to wear a mask in public. A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed against them if they flout the rule.

The state was the first to announce Janta Curfew after surge in the cases. Many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar among others were also tested positive.

