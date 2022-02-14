Over 1.5 crore youngsters in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Union Health Minister

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that over 1.5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years of age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19. "Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now," the Health Minister said in a tweet.

According to the data on the CoWIN portal, over 5.04 crore beneficiaries in 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose of vaccine. To note, the vaccination of this age group began on January 3. Last year, from April 1, the government launched the largest vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 years.

On Sunday, the Union Health Minister informed that over 70 percent of India’s teenagers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. He even appealed to all those in this age group to get themselves inoculated at the earliest. The estimated population of beneficiaries in 15-18 years is reportedly 7.4 crore.

From January 10, 2022, the authorities started administering the “precaution dose”, a third jab of the vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 34,113 new COVID-19 cases and 346 related deaths in the last 24 hours as per the data on Health Ministry. With the new cases, the active count dropped to 4,78,882, accounting for 1.2 percent of overall cases.

