Over 2 crore children between 12-14 age group administered COVID vaccine first dose: Union Health Minister

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that over two crore children in the 12-14 age group have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He took to the Twitter handle and made the announcement.

"Another golden feather in the cap of world's largest & most successful vaccination drive! Over 2 crore children between 12-14 age group have received 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated," he wrote.

Meanwhile, India today reported 1,086 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,30,925 while the active cases dipped to 11,871, as per the data from the health ministry. The country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 185 crore milestone.

While the situation was getting normalised, today, India reported its first case of the new coronavirus variant XE in Mumbai. Mumbai’s civic body informed that in its last survey report, out of the 230 samples sent, one has tested positive for XE and another one for Kappa. The remaining 228 cases tested positive for the Omicron variant. As per the reports, the patient is a 50-year-old woman who is fully vaccinated against the virus and has shown no symptoms so far, said Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They even informed that the woman doesn’t suffer from any comorbidities. Reportedly, the new Coronavirus variant XE is a mutant hybrid of two versions of Omicron BA 1 and BA 2.

