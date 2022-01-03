Over 40 lakh children get COVID-19 vaccine jab on day 1: Union Health Minister

COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 began on January 03. On day one, over 40 lakh children received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine jabs. "Well done Young India! Over 40 lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

As per the reports, over 8 lakh teens have registered on the government's CoWin portal. In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!"

On December 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that vaccination for the 15-18-year age group will start from January 3. He even appealed to the people not to panic but be careful and alert. "Use masks and wash hands regularly," he had said. As the drive for children started, several schools and other educational institutions have been turned into vaccination centres to make the process easier.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the country reported 33,750 fresh COVID-19 cases. Omicron tally has now reached 1,700. In the last 24 hours, 123 deaths were also recorded. With 10,846 recoveries, the active caseload now stands at 1,45,582.