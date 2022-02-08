Over 5 crore teenagers in India receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that over 5 crore children aged between 15-18 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, the health minister shared the achievement of the country. "Congratulations to the youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!" he tweeted with the hashtag 'SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine’,” he wrote.

Yesterday, the health minister informed that over 170 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country. "India is moving forward with great strength and vigour in its fight against COVID-19. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic," he wrote in a tweet.

To note, the vaccination of the 15-18 age group began on January 3. The country launched the largest vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, last year. The authorities started administering the “precaution dose”, a third jab of the vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 67,597 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,23,39,611, while the active cases drop below 10 lakh. The positivity rate has gone down to 5%. As per the data on Health Ministry website, the death toll climbed to 5,04,062 with 1,188 fresh fatalities.

Also Read: India records highest single day jump in COVID-19 cases after it reaches 90,928; Report