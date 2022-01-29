Over 60 percent in 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Health Minister

India has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to over 60 percent of those between 15 and 18 years of age. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the feat on Friday. For the uninitiated, the vaccination drive began for this age group on January 3 this year. “Young India Showing the Way! Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated. More than 60% children in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s inoculation drive stood at 1,649,548,939, as per the official data. On Friday, India reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths and 3,47,443 recoveries. With the rise, the total active cases increased to 21,05,611 and the daily positivity rate reached 15.88 percent.

Earlier, on Friday, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed public health preparedness to COVID-19 and vaccination progress with 8 southern States/UTs. During the meeting, he reportedly reiterated focus on 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

On Thursday, the health minister said that more than 95 percent of the country’s eligible population have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine. “India has achieved the record of administering the first dose of [Covid-19] vaccine to more than 95% of its adult population,” Mandaviya had tweeted.

The vaccination of the 15-18 age group began on January 3. The country launched the largest vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, last year. The authorities started administering the “precaution dose”, a third jab of the vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

