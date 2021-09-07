Over 70 crore COVID 19 vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Govt

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that over 70 crore vaccine doses have been administered against COVID-19 so far . The government applauded the fast paced vaccination in the past few days. Meanwhile, on Monday, India inoculated more than 1.13 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to congratulate all health workers for achieving the milestone. "Soaring higher on COVID-19 vaccination under PM (Prime Minister) @NarendraModi ji's leadership. 70,00,00,000 vaccine doses administered to date, Congratulations to all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement," he tweeted.

Mandaviya also said that India administered the first 10 crore vaccine doses in 85 days, while it crossed the 20-crore mark in the next 45 days. India took another 29 days to reach the 30 crore landmark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore, the health minister said on Twitter. Take a look: Soaring higher on #COVID19 vaccination under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership. vaccine doses administered to date Congratulations to all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/g7xA0iAhpJ — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 7, 2021

कोरोना को हराना है, टीका जीत का लगवाना है भारत को 0-10 करोड़ टीके लगाने में 85 दिन

10-20 करोड़ में 45 दिन

20-30 करोड़ में 29 दिन

30-40 करोड़ में 24 दिन

40-50 करोड़ में 20 दिन

50-60 करोड़ में 19 दिन

60-70 करोड़ टीके अब तक सबसे तेज केवल 13 दिन में लगे सभी को बधाई pic.twitter.com/hTSqwkexjx — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 7, 2021

With the administration of 1,13,53,571 vaccine doses yesterday, India’s COVID vaccination coverage had already jumped to a cumulative figure of 69.90 crore as of 7am today. India had kicked off the world’s largest COVID vaccination drive in January this year with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. This drive is also considered to be the largest vaccination programme across the world. India aims to inoculate the entire eligible population against COVID-19 by December 2021.