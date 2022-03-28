Padma Awards 2022: Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra & Sonu Nigam honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind

It’s a special day for the nation as President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Awards of the year 2022 today. Several distinguished personalities from different fields like art, entertainment, social work, sports, science, medicine, etc. were honoured at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. To note, these awards are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Amid this, Neeraj Chopra, who brought India pride along with a Gold at the Tokyo Olympic 2020, was also honoured with Padma Shri Award by the President of India.

For the uninitiated, Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in the country. On the other hand, renowned Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam also received the Padma Shri Award for his distinguished service in the field of Art from the President during the ceremony. Needless to say, it is a proud moment for both Neeraj and Sonu. To note, the Padma Awards were announced in January this year. Expressing his gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing him with the honour, Sonu Nigam dedicated the award to his mother. “Had she been here today, she would have cried a lot,” he had told HT.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra’s father Satish Kumar is also beaming with pride for his son’s achievement. Earlier in an interview with ANI, he stated that it is a matter of pride for the entire family after Neeraj’s name was announced for the Padma Shri Awards 2022. “It is a matter of pride that Neeraj received the award and that the country, the government considered him worthy of this honour,” he added.

