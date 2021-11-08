Padma Awards: PV Sindhu feels grateful and proud as she is honoured with Padma Bhushan

It is a special day for Tokyo Olympics medallist PV Sindhu as she has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award 2020 on Monday. She was felicitated with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. To note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also presented at the ceremony wherein around 19 awards were presented. She has been awarded the prestigious award for her exemplary performance in her field. For the uninitiated, the 26 year old badminton player had won a silver medal in women's singles badminton at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and even secured a bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

To note, Sindhu has become the first Indian woman to win individual Olympic medals. And while she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award, she has been overwhelmed by the love coming her way. Speaking about it to ANI, Sindhu called it a proud moment and stated that these acknowledgements are encouraging and motivating. “It is a proud moment. I am thankful to the Government of India. These kinds of awards give us a lot of encouragement, support and motivation. I have some upcoming tournaments, I will give my best in them,” she added.

Apart from PV Sindhu, Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who had led the women's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2020, has also been conferred with Padma Shri Award which is the country's fourth-highest civilian award. To recall, while the Indian women’s hockey team had failed to win a medal, they did make everyone proud with their performance.