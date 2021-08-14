Pakistan Independence Day celebration PICS: Pak Rangers exchange sweets with BSF on Attari border

Often we see the Indian and Pakistani forces coming together on special occasions and exchanging pleasantries. Well, today was one such special event. August 14 is celebrated as Pakistani Independence day. On this occasion, Pak Rangers exchanged sweets with BSF at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar in Punjab.

The pictures that have come straight from the Attari-Wagah border can see Pak Rangers and BSF smiling and exchanging sweets. The exchange of sweets is also likely to place on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day tomorrow on Sunday. Reportedly, a BSF commandant Jasbir Singh said, "We will also gift sweets to them tomorrow." In the pictures, we can see how both the forces stand together and pose for pictures. It indeed is always a pleasant sight to see such pictures, and hence it goes viral in no time.

Check it out:

It has been a long-running tradition between the two forces to exchange sweets on festive and auspicious occasions. A day ahead of India's independence, Pakistan is celebrating its 75th independence day.

Before this, on the occasion of Eid ul Adha too, both the Indian and Pakistani forces exchanged sweets. The Indian Army and Pakistan Army had exchanged sweets on the auspicious occasion at the Line of Control at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district on the Poonch district. It is said that this ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure in the backdrop of the ongoing ceasefire between both countries. The pictures had both Indian and Pakistan army officers giving each other gift hampers with Eid Mubarak written on them in the pictures.

