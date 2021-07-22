Pandemic woes: People reserve spots using stones in the queue for vaccination in Odisha; Pics Go VIRAL

It was only recently that India came under the radar of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After what we all have faced, people have understood the importance of getting vaccinated even more. In fact, Government and Police officers of respective states have been continuously coming up with creative campaigns to urge people to get jabbed. Now, the situation is such that there are long queues outside the vaccination centers and people have to wait for a long time to get their dose.

A similar situation was reported from Odisha, where people were seen using stones to reserve their spots in the queue to get vaccinated. ANI took to their Twitter account to tweet several pictures from the vaccination center in Sunderpada, Bhubaneshwar, today. These pictures had something very unique in them. People were seen using stones to reserve their spot in a queue. According to the tweet, a local informed about the entire vaccination process and said, "I'm standing here since 4am. Gate opens by 8am but process starts at 9:30am. Only 45 doses are given a day and the queue is very long."

Check it out:

Odisha | People were seen using stones to reserve their spot in a queue at a vaccination center in Sundarpada, Bhubneshwar today. "I'm standing here since 4am. Gate opens by 8am but process starts at 9:30am. Only 45 doses are given a day and the queue is very long," says a local pic.twitter.com/u6Mm0gmles — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

The moment ANI posted this on their Twitter handle, netizens were quick to respond to this situation. One user asked, "Why? Does Odisha doesn't have another vaccinations centre?” A second user tweeted, “Somewhere in India, they were using chappal instead of stone.” Well, a third user tweeted, “Pahle Oxygen ke liye line lagayi ab vaccine ke liye.... Modi Ji ne note-bandi kr k jo line lagwane ki shuruwat kri thi wo ab tk chali aa rahi hai.”

Well, these pictures are definitely grabbing all the attention today, and the pictures are going viral. What are your thoughts on this one?

ALSO READ: A mother & daughter duo’s performance on Deepika Padukone’s song Ghoomar from Padmaavat wins the internet