Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Demise: Maharashtra government announces state funeral for legendary musician

In what came as one of the most heartbreaking news from the music industry, legendary musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away at the age of 84 on May 10. It was reported that the iconic santoor player, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments for six months now and was on dialysis, died of a cardiac arrest today. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s unfortunate demise had sent down a wave of grief across the industry. Several celebs took to their respective social media handles to mourn his demise and pay a tribute to the legend.

Amid this, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, who is the legendary flute player was also seen paying his last respects to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. He was clicked with the late musician’s son Rahul Sharma. On the other hand, the Maharashtra government has announced that the legendary santoor player’s last rites will be performed with full state honours. “Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma will be cremated with state honours. The chief minister has given the order in this regard,” read the statement shared by the Chief Minister’s office. The statement further featured Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paying a tribute to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

“Santoor reached where Indian music reached. This is the contribution of Pt Sharma's continuous sadhana (disciplined and dedicated practice)...the Indian music field can never forget Pt Sharma's contribution,” Thackeray was quoted saying in the statement. Meanwhile, it is reported that Pandit Shivkumar Sharma had been maintaining a low profile for the last two years due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

