Parents get emotional as students from Ukraine safely return to Mumbai; PICS

The world has just been stunned by Russia's declaration of war against Ukraine, led by Vladimir Putin. To be clear, Russian forces had been seen assembling near Ukraine's borders for some time, and the Russian military struck Ukraine early this week. Amid the mounting tensions surrounding the Russian invasion, numerous Indian students were stuck in Ukraine. On Saturday, Indian citizens in the war-torn country breathed a sigh of relief as the first evacuation aircraft to Mumbai took off. The Ministry of External Affairs verified the news on Saturday morning. For the uninitiated, Air India dispatched two planes to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine. According to reports, while the Indian government is putting out all necessary measures to evacuate Indian nationals, these special flights departed from Bucharest on Saturday due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace to civil aircraft. Now the students have finally returned to Mumbai to their families.

The priceless moment as the students finally came home to their parents was captured on the camera. In the pictures, one can see the students coming out of the airport. Parents got emotional and teary-eyed as they finally got reunited with their children and hugged them earnestly.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, this update was shared on Saturday morning by the External Affairs Minister. He informed that the evacuation flight to Mumbai, which was carrying 219 Indian nationals had taken off from Romania on Saturday. “We are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I'm personally monitoring,” he added.

