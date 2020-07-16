  1. Home
Part of 5 storey building in Mumbai collapses during heavy showers; No injuries reported so far

The latest news updates add that a part of the building collapsed at around, 4.43 PM. A portion of the Bhanushali building collapsed in Fort which is located near Lucky House.
A part of a 5-storey building has collapsed in Mumbai’s Fort location. As per news reports, search operations are underway. The news reports further add that no injuries have been reported so far. The latest news updates add that a part of the building collapsed at around, 4.43 PM. A portion of the Bhanushali building collapsed in Fort which is located near Lucky House. The building reportedly is a ground plus 5 storey structure which lost a major part of the building owing to the collapse.

Mumbai has been experiencing very heavy showers since last couple of days. The news reports also state that a 'chawl' had also collapsed in Mumbai's Malad area. At Abdul Hamid Marg which is located in Malad area of Mumbai, a chawl had reportedly collapsed. These incidents are coming at a time when the city is facing massive rainfalls amid the COVID 19 pandemic. As per news reports by ANI four members who lived in the were rescued and have been sent to a hospital. Further news reports add that four fire engines along with an ambulance and a rescue van are deployed on the spot of the collapse.

More details on this incident are awaited. As per news reports, moderate to heavy rainfall was experienced in the city. Till Thursday morning the city has experienced some very heavy showers. As per news reports, cases of waterlogging have been reported in multiple parts of the city.

