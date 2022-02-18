Passengers don't require a negative RT-PCR report to travel from Kerala, Goa: Karnataka Government

The COVID 19 pandemic, which has been affecting millions of life, has changed a lot of things in our lives. Not just masks and hand sanitisers have become our permanent companions, several restrictions have been imposed on us in two years. Among these was the rule of a mandatory negative RT-PCR test for passengers travelling from Kerala and Goa. However, as per the recent update, the Karanataka government has lifted this restriction following which the passengers from Kerala and Goa will not be required a negative RT-PCR report in these states.

The note read as, “In view of current COVID-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from the States of Goa and Kerala (Airways, Railways, Road Transport and personal vehicle). However, those arriving from these States will have to present two dose/full dose vaccination certificate. This shall be strictly enforced”. Sharing the news, K Sudhakar wrote, “This waiver was given to passengers from Maharashtra last week. Vaccine certificate is however mandatory”.

Meanwhile, several states have also relaxed the COVID 19 restrictions in wake of the significant decline in the cases. Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government had lifted the weekend curfew in the national capital. This isn’t all. It had also relieved the night curfew timings by one hour and even allowed the gyms, restaurants, theatres to function. This isn’t all. The Delhi University had also opened its gates for all students on February 17.