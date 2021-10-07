Passengers travelling by train likely to pay an additional charge soon; Check out the new rates

Railways play an important role in the life of Indians. It is one of the most important transports. Millions of people depend on trains for their commute. As per the new reports, train travelling is likely to become a little more expensive as passengers will now have to pay an additional charge between Rs 10 and Rs 35 for boarding trains from stations that have been redeveloped or will be developed soon.

DNA reports that similar charges will also be charged for the stations that have been redesigned or new stations. This charge will be added to the ticket. There are five categories of this fee. However, the highest fee will be charged for the AC first class, then second AC, followed by passengers travelling in AC third and sleeper class. The lowest fee will be charged in the general category. Sources further said that user fees would be charged only across stations that will be redeveloped and those with high footfalls.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian Railways has included 5 percent hike in the base fare of Delhi-Agartala-Tejas-Rajdhani trains. The base fare of 3AC was Rs 1,624, followed by 2AC at Rs 2,367 and 1AC at Rs 4,093. Meanwhile, Railways had ruled out the need for a Coronavirus negative certificate for travelling. But passengers are asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols issued by the various state governments in the wake of rising cases in the country.

