‘Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu’: Groom casts his vote in UP elections ahead of his wedding

On February 09, a groom dressed up in a suit and pagdi decided to exercise his right to vote in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 before his wedding. The groom cast his vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar. Ankur Balyan (groom) came along with his family early morning to cast their vote.

When asked if he had come from the wedding ceremony, the groom—wearing a dark blue suit and red safa told ANI, “Ab jayenge ji baarat leke (Will go with the wedding procession now). Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam (First vote, then wife, then other work.)”

Polling for the Uttar Pradesh elections began with full force on Thursday. The first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ended at 6 pm and as per the reports in the new agency, the state recorded a voter turnout of 57.79 per cent till 5 pm. As many as 623 candidates were in the fray in the first phase.

This is not the first time when a groom has made an appearance at a voting booth before the wedding. Several incidents have been reported of bride and grooms casting their vote just ahead of their wedding. In 2019, an instance took place in UP where a bridegroom cast his vote at a polling station in Bijnor. The groom came to the polling booth dressed up in a sehra and even donned a 'note ki mala'.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will undergo polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. Whereas, the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

