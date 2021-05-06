  1. Home
People dress up as Minnie and Mickey Mouse in Surat to distribute food to patients amid COVID 19 crisis

People from a fundraiser recently tried to spread joy amongst people battling Covid-19 by dressing up as popular cartoon characters. Take a look at the video.
With the second wave of Coronavirus, India has been facing its biggest health crisis to date. Each day, nearly 3 lakh new cases are being reported across the country. The unavailability of Oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and other medical aid has created an intense situation. While several citizens are offering a helping hand for the patients in need and supporting frontline workers in doing their duty, the ongoing pandemic has a grim atmosphere. The health care system is overburdened with the spike in cases. With growing uncertainty, people have experienced anxiety and loss of hope.

However, Helping Hands Surat’s recent attempt to spread joy amongst people battling Covid-19 will bring tears to your eyes.  In a recent video, we see people from the initiative dressed up as the popular Walt Disney cartoons Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they surprised the people at a community center in Surat. The fascinating and emotional video shows the character storming into the hall with food in their hands as they brought smiles to everyone’s faces. Their kind gesture touched peoples’ hearts, including an elderly man who cried tears of happiness after witnessing the characters.

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

In the last few weeks, there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases and several states have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. On Thursday, India recorded the maximum number of new Covid-19 infections in a single day as the country crossed the 4 lakh mark. The day also recorded more than 3000 mortalities according to the health ministry.

Credits :Helping Hands Surat

