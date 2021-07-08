'Perfect Tribute to Legend Dilip Kumar' say netizens as Odisha sand artist creates beautiful art work

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, and left the nation in mourning. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to social media to offer his sand art at Puri beach as a befitting tribute to the legend of Indian cinema.

One of the legends of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode on July 7, 2021, and since then, his fans are trying to overcome their grief. The legendary star has been getting befitting tributes from across the nation. Speaking of this, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to social media to share a special tribute that he created at Puri Beach in Odisha. Sharing a photo of the sand art on his handle, the Odisha artist paid his tribute to the legend of Indian cinema.

In the tweet, he wrote, "Tribute to the Cinematic legend #DilipKumar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. RIP." In his sand art, we could see Dilip Kumar's face in the clouds and a banner around it that read, "The End of an Era. Tribute to Cinematic Legend Dilip Kumar Ji, RIP." As soon as he shared the post, it went viral among fans of the late legend. Many took to Twitter to laud the artist for his befitting tribute to the 98-year-old thespian.

Take a look:

Tribute to the Cinematic legend #DilipKumar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. RIP pic.twitter.com/NnDFVCmWV5 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 7, 2021

A user wrote, "चलते चलते, एक कलाकार को दूसरे कलाकार की श्रद्धांजलि." Another wrote, "You will be always remember..RIP to great soul." Another wrote, "Perfect tribute to the legend #DilipSaab #DilipkumarRIP straight from the heart @sudarsansand. A heartfelt tribute to an Icon who ruled the silver screen & connected generations."

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was laid to rest with full state honours at a graveyard in Santacruz Mumbai. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Johnny Lever were seen offering their condolences to Saira Banu at the funeral. CM Uddhav Thackeray also came to pay his tribute to the legend. Fans too have been penning heartfelt wishes on social media. Stars like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and many others used social media to express their thoughts and offer tributes to the legendary actor.

