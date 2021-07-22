Pet cat guards Bhubaneswar family from cobra, prevents it from entering the house

They say pets are not just our “best friends” but are also great keepers. Here's proof. A pet cat guarded a family in Bhubaneswar and prevented a cobra from entering the house in the Kapileswar area of the city. The incident took place on Tuesday evening. A cobra slithered towards the house of a resident Sampad Kumar Parida but his pet cat stood like a roadblock in front of the snake giving it no space to make its way inside the house.

The news agency, ANI shared a picture showcasing the white cat sitting alert in front of the house while the cobra with its spread hood waited in front of it. The cat reportedly stood guard for half an hour. On seeing the snake, Parida and his family panicked and called the snake helpline phone number. While they waited, the cat stood alert outside the house and prevented the snake from entering. Sampath K Parida, the owner of the cat informed that it is only one-and-a-half years old. “Our cat prevented the cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 minutes till a team from the Snake Helpline reached the spot. He is around one and a half years old and lives with us like a family member," Parida told ANI. Take a look:

Odisha | A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar Cat has prevented Cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 min till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old & live with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida pic.twitter.com/dWZXTMf9V5 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Scores of users bombarded the post with comments. Many praised the little cat for saving the family. Some even chose to bring up their own experiences with their pet cats. One user wrote, "Here's mine. Once they select you as their pet (see what I did there?), they will save you from the dangers which only they can see."

Also Read: Elephant enjoys eating maize, leaves netizens amused; Video go viral