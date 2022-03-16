Phele Vaccination, Phir Vacation: Amul gives shout out to government’s move to vaccinate kids aged 12-14

In its next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Government of India began vaccination for children aged 12-14 from March 16. On the special occasion, Amul Topical shared a new post on their official Twitter handle and dedicated it to the vaccination drive. In the topical, one can see a doctor giving vaccination to a child. Amul used witty wordplay to remind people to get their jabs. It said, “Pehle Vaccination, Phir Vacation (First Vaccination, Then Vacation.” While sharing the photo, Amul Topical wrote, “#Amul Topical: 12-14 year olds now eligible for their ‘jabs’!”

Take a look:

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too urged teenagers to get vaccinated at the earliest. Besides, he also asked people over 60 years of age to take precautionary doses. “Today, India has administered over 180 crore doses, which includes over 9 crore doses in the age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses. This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against COVID-19,” PM Modi added. He also expressed his gratitude towards the state governments to support the vaccination drive.

To note, the countrywide vaccination drive had started in January last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Then, for the frontline workers in February last year. The second phase of the COVID vaccination drive began on March 1 for people above 60 years, while the vaccination drive for all aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1, 2021.

The Government of India had decided to expand the drive on May 1 and made it mandatory for everyone above 18 years to get the vaccination. On January 3, this year, the next phase started with teens aged 15-18 years amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Also, ‘precaution doses’ are given to healthcare workers, frontline workers, people with co-morbidity, and anyone who is above 60 years.

To note, India reported 2,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,884 recoveries, and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 32,811 and the daily positivity rate is at 0.38 percent.

