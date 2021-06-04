  1. Home
PHOTO: 3 year old Nagaland girl visits healthcare centre all by herself while her parents were at work

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, a picture of a little girl from Nagaland sitting with her doctor has gone viral on social media. Check out the details.
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been a grim situation in the country. With the second wave of Covid-19, people have become more cautious of the virus. Amid the pandemic, several empowering stories about hope and resilience have come to light. From medical professionals singing and dancing to ease the patients’ stress to people sharing their optimistic outlook during these unprecedented times, social media is filled with several inspiring stories. Now, a viral picture of a 3 year old girl has been making rounds on the internet.

A little girl named Lipavi from Nagaland paid a visit to a nearby health care facility when she experienced common cold symptoms. Her parents were out at work at the time, and she decided to travel to Hebolimi Health and Wellness Center all by herself. The photo of the girl sitting with her doctor has gone viral on social media. The internet is in awe of the adorable girl who had the courage to head to the medical facility alone. Benjamin Yepthomi, State President, BJYM took to his Twitter handle to share the photo of the little girl.

Along with the picture, Benjamin Yepthomi tweeted, “The medical staff was in for a pleasant surprise when 3-year old Miss Lipavi, showed up at the health centre. She reportedly had cold symptoms but since her parents had left for the paddy field, she decided to come all by herself for a checkup at the health center.” He also lauded the girl for her bravery and prayed for her safety and well being in these unprecedented times.

