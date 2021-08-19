PHOTO: Amul’s doodle captures Indian nationals’ evacuation from Kabul amid Afghanistan crisis

Amul, on Wednesday, dedicated a doodle to the rescue operation of Indian nationals from Kabul amid the unrest in Afghanistan. It showcased how the Indian authorities saved the Indian ambassadors, embassy staff, nationals and carried out a safe and quick evacuation process. On 15 August, while India celebrated its 75th Independence Day, Kabul fell to the Taliban. The situation worsened after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country stating that the Taliban had won.

The Taliban militants entered Kabul almost two decades after they were ousted from power by a US-led invasion. Several horrified videos of citizens fleeing the country continue to do the rounds on social media. On Tuesday, according to ANI, the Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster evacuated 120 Indians and landed at Jamnagar airbase from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, according to the sources of the news agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in constant touch with the officials during the evacuation.

Earlier on Tuesday, even the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement on the current situation in Afghanistan stating, "We have been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation there. Those already in Afghanistan were urged to return immediately while others were advised not to travel there. Nevertheless, we understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third-country organizations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan."

