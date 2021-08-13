PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as they watch clips of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer period war film, Bhuj: The Pride of India has finally released on Friday, August 13. On the special occasion, the lead actor of the film, Ajay Devgn met the Minister of Defence, India, Shri Rajnath Singh Ji. The Singham actor took to social media to share a photo of their meeting. While doing so, Ajay also informed that the Defence Minister watched some clips from his newly released patriotic movie.

Ajay stated, “Honoured to meet the Honourable Minister of Defence, India, Shri Rajnath Singh ji. He saw some clips of Bhuj:The Pride of India. For me, it was a befitting platform to showcase the film, that captured India’s victory over Pakistan 50 years ago. Jai Hind”. Meanwhile, even the Union Minister took to his official Twitter space to write a special note for the Bhuj actor. Shri Rajnath Singh said “Met with renowned Hindi Film actor @ajaydevgn today. He is a wonderful actor and a good human being. He has made a film depicting the heroic efforts of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 war. I wish him success in his future endeavours.”

Met with renowned Hindi Film actor @ajaydevgn today. He is a wonderful actor and a good human being. He has made a film depicting the heroic efforts of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 war. I wish him success in his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/8WjYtWIK1S — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, netizens have already begun sharing their verdict after watching the film. While some are calling it a thrilling experience, many others feel that Ajay Devgn is back with a bang. A few netizens have also stated that one shouldn’t miss watching this Ajay Devgn's movie. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi alongside Ajay, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

When the IAF airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed by the enemy nation in combat, the IAF leader Vijay Karnik reconstructed the base with the help of 300 local women. This act of his bravery led India towards victory to win the war.

