PHOTOS: Chennai artist decorates auto-rickshaw for vaccination propaganda, leaves Netizens inspired

An artist in Chennai is spreading awareness for Coronavirus by decorating his auto-rickshaw with large dummies of syringes.

With the Coronavirus vaccination drive going on, certain people are not willing to get vaccinated. Many efforts have been made to educate people about the vaccine, likewise, there is an individual in Chennai who is trying his level best to spread awareness about vaccination. An artist in Chennai has the most creative way of letting people know about the benefits of vaccines. This artist has decorated his auto-rickshaw with large replicas of syringes attached on all the sides of the wagon with a massive container of the vaccine on the top.

The entire auto-rickshaw has been colored in light blue. ANI shared a couple of pictures on its Twitter handle and people are left much interested by this propaganda for the vaccine. Along with pictures, the caption says, “Tamil Nadu | Goutham, a Chennai-based artist has designed a vaccination awareness autorickshaw to encourage people to get vaccinated. "Many people have vaccine fear. This will make them understand that vaccine is important. The result of this drive is positive," he said”.

Tamil Nadu | Goutham, a Chennai-based artist has designed a vaccination awareness autorickshaw to encourage people to get vaccinated. "Many people have vaccine fear. This will make them understand that vaccine is important. The result of this drive is positive," he said pic.twitter.com/C91VhlTErP — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

Another best thing about this eye-catching decoration is that it is entirely made of waste pipes, old plastic bottles, and other waste materials. The artist stated that the drive has so far yielded great results. In collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation, he has developed ‘Covid Helmets’ and ‘Covid weapons’ to raise awareness about the necessity of vaccination. Since it was shared, the pictures have been viewed by a lot of people, some even appreciated the artist in the comments section and one of the users wrote, “Thank you for your valiant effort sir!”.

