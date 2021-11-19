PHOTOS: Farmers at Tikri border dance in celebration as PM Narendra Modi set to repeal the 3 farm laws

There was a wave of happiness and celebration among the farmers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will withdraw the three contentious agriculture laws in the upcoming Parliament session. The landmark decision came as a sigh of relief for farmers who were seen protesting. At many places, they distributed jalebis at the Ghazipur border and raised slogans of "Kisan Zindabad" celebrating their victory over the government's decision. Others were also seen dancing on the streets and distributing sweets amongst each other.

Today in the morning PM was seen addressing the nation. He said, “Today, I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.” To note, the winter session will begin on November 29. Well, the decision comes months before five states including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be facing assembly elections.

At Tikri border, farmers were seen dancing and raising India's national flag. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to his Twitter handle and congratulated farmers saying its a win against injustice.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The controversial laws were--- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. Delhi’s borders witnessed an almost year-long protest by the farmers after the controversial farm laws were passed by the government.

