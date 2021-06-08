PHOTOS: Healthcare workers win over the internet as they braid hair & shave beard of COVID 19 patients

Pictures of healthcare workers in Odisha's Ganjam district, shaving the beard and braiding hair of Covid 19 patients have gone viral on the internet, with netizens lauding this kind gesture.

As India is battling with the second wave of the Coronavirus, the frontline workers, especially the healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to help and treat the people fighting the virus. In fact, besides nursing duty, some doctors and nurses go to extra lengths to cheer up the Covid 19 patients. Right from dancing, singing to giving the patients a good feel at the hospitals, the healthcare workers have been winning our hearts with their kind gestures.

Recently, the healthcare workers in a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district won hearts on social media as they braid the hair and shave the beard of COVID patients. Sharing the photos of the same, ANI tweeted, “Healthcare workers at Brahmapur's MKCG Medical college & hospital were seen shaving beard & braiding hair of COVID patients. They received appreciation from various depts. We advise other hospitals to practice same: Sub Collector, Ganjam.” In the photos, health workers can be seen combing the hair of a woman patient, while another is seen shaving an elderly patient at the hospital.

The pictures have now gone viral on social media with netizens applauding the kind gesture of the hospital staff. One user commented on the post, “Sincerely appreciate the work of Healthcare workers. The courage implemented in treating the patients like a homely atmosphere is not easy. This shows the bond developed between the patients nd Healthworkers. This gives a moral boost to the patients and put step towards recovery.” “Respect to our health workers. I pray to god that they remain safe from Covid,” said another.

Take a look at ANI’s tweet below:

Odisha | In a viral video(in pic 1&2), Healthcare workers at Brahmapur's MKCG Medical college&hospital were seen shaving beard & braiding hair of COVID patients They received appreciation from various depts. We advise other hospitals to practice same: Sub Collector,Ganjam(07.06) pic.twitter.com/J9hwwBKkvT — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Lauding this kind gesture, V Keerthi Vasan, Sub Collector, Ganjam told ANI, “The healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and Hospital took a great initiative. They shaved the beard and braid the hair of COVID patients. They receive appreciation from all quarters. The state Chief Secretary also appreciated the selfless service. It is an inspiration for all healthcare workers. We advice other hospitals to start this initiative.”

Also Read: VIRAL VIDEO: Kolkata man playing classic Bollywood songs on a violin leaves Twitterati impressed

Credits :ANI Twitter

Share your comment ×