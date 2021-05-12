PHOTOS: Kashmir boatman devises a special floating ambulance on Dal Lake to ferry patients in COVID 19 crisis

Tariq Ahmad Patloo, a boatman from Kashmir has set up a unique floating ambulance, which has provisions such as PPE kits, wheelchairs and stretchers to help COVID 19 patients. Check out the photos below.

With the world grappling with the second wave of Coronavirus, people who have recovered from the deadly virus are doing their bit to help others. A Kashmir-based boatman Tariq Ahmad Patloo has started his own COVID 19 ambulance service. Patloo, who himself recovered from Coronavirus last year, has devised a special floating ambulance to ferry people in need. Notably, it is not an ordinary ambulance. It is a floating ambulance that has provisions such as PPE kits, wheelchairs, BP set and stretchers and helps ferry people through Srinagar's Dal Lake.

In the photos, we can see the floating ambulance equipped with healthcare facilities that has been designed to aid people in the need. An elderly man wearing a face mask can also be seen sitting while fishing at a deserted Dal Lake. Patloo came up with this brilliant idea of floating ambulance last year after he was tested positive for Coronavirus. Talking to ANI about the same, he said, “Considering the situation at hospitals and homes due to rising cases, I have set up this facility for people. I got a number of phone calls for assistance and I provided them proper help as per their requirement. Presently the ambulance is full with main equipment including first aid, stretcher, wheelchair, BP set, and PPE kits.”

Meanwhile, take a look at the photos below:

Patloo also stated that people have apprehensions about coming forward to help Coronavirus patients. He said he also faced a similar situation as nobody was ready to escort him from his houseboat when he was infected.

With the arrival of the floating ambulance, he hopes to help people battling with the deadly virus.

