PHOTOS: Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated in tricolour ahead of the 75th Independence Day

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, North And South Block buildings of President House were illuminated. Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi looked magnificent in tricolour. Several other iconic and government buildings across the country were lit up in multicolour lighting as I-day nears.

Today, on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day. As per a report in Asian News International President said that the world looks up to the miracle of India which reflects a plurality of traditions. During the speech, he said, "It is a matter of great joy for me to wish all Indians, living in India and abroad, a very Happy Independence Day! This day has a special significance as it marks the beginning of the 75th year of India's independence for which 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated. My hearty congratulations to you all on this momentous occasion!.” President Kovind also paid his respects to those brave martyrs who gave us the freedom to live. “Independence Day is a festival of freedom for us. This was made possible by generations of freedom fighters; some known, many unknown. They made great sacrifices,” he added.

Take a look:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in the memory of those who had lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". A tweet by PM Modi read, "Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”

