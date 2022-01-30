PHOTOS: Sara Tendulkar looks stunning in a little black dress as she gets papped in the city

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar may not be part of the showbiz industry but she surely enjoys a huge fan following. She often treats fans with glimpses of her life. She is very popular among the masses. Today, the star kid was clicked in the city and she was looking stunning in all-black attire. Sara was seen following COVID-19 protocols and continued to wear a mask even after being requested by shutterbugs. Sara also poses for them.

Beautiful Sara Tendulkar was seen exiting a restaurant. The young woman looked quite stunning in her all-black outfit of the day. She was wearing a little black dress and kept her hair down. To complete the look, she wore sandals as footwear paired with a black handbag. Sara walked from the restaurant to her car as the paparazzi clicked her from a distance. She was not wearing any makeup and flaunted her flawless skin. There were many rumours that Sara may be entering Bollywood but there is no official confirmation on this till now.

Take a look at the photos here:

Father Sachin Tendulkar had denied the rumours of Sara taking up a Bollywood career. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sachin had written, “My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films.” In 2018, Sara was in news again after a man named Debkumar Maity from Bengal was arrested after reportedly stalking her.

