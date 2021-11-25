PHOTOS: Sara Tendulkar snapped out and about in the city as she exits a restaurant with her friend

Bollywood star kids have always garnered attention and fame on social media. Be it someone who is gearing up to make their big debut or someone who is closely associated with the film industry, these star kids have a sizeable fan following on social media. One such star kid is Sara Tendulkar.

The young social media diva is not linked to Bollywood but enjoys a massive fan following on social media irrespective. On Thursday, Sara was snapped exiting a popular Japanese restaurant in the city with a friend. In a white crop top and burgundy shade tights, Sara was seen walking out of the eatery. Looks like she headed to the restaurant straight after her workout.

Sara made sure to mask up and stay safe. To complete her look, she also carried a blue handbag. Over the last few months, Sara has often made headlines for her rumoured links to cricketer Shubhman Gill.

Take a look at Sara Tendulkar's photos:

Meanwhile, brother Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021. However, he was reportedly replaced by Delhi seamer Simarjeet Singh, due to an injury and to thus sit out. The star kid was roped in for the base price of Rs 20 lakh earlier this year.

