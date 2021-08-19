PICS: Afghan nationals gather outside US embassy in Delhi, seek help from the government

On Thursday, Afghan nationals in India gathered outside the embassy of the United States in the capital as the unrest in the neighbouring country continues to prevail. On 15 August, while India celebrated its 75th Independence Day, Kabul fell to the Taliban. The Aghan national in Delhi, today, requested the Indian government to extend help to their family members stranded in Afghanistan.

“My family back home is scared after the Taliban take over. We request support from India and the US. We don't have any jobs here and are facing financial troubles," news agency ANI quoted an Afghan national. The situation in Kabul worsened after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country stating that the Taliban had won. On August 16, Afghan nationals, who arrived in Delhi on an Air Indian flight from Kabul spoke to ANI and expressed their concerns about the safety and security of people back home. Many of them said that the situation is 'really bad' in Afghanistan. A woman who arrived from Kabul broke down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport while speaking to the news agency. "I cannot believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. Taliban are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights," she said.

Take a look:

The Taliban militants entered Kabul almost two decades after they were ousted from power by a US-led invasion. The issue created massive turmoil in the country and people rushed to the airport in a desperate attempt to flee from Afghanistan. On Tuesday, even the Indian government evacuated 120 Indians stranded in Kabul. Meanwhile, according to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in constant touch with the officials during the evacuation.

Also Read: PHOTO: Amul’s doodle captures Indian nationals’ evacuation from Kabul amid Afghanistan crisis