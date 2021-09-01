PICS: Delhi experiences record breaking rainfall after 12 years; Water logged roads & big jams create havoc

Delhi has reportedly experienced the highest rainfall in at least 12 years. The city seems to be facing difficulties after heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas today morning. The rainfall that was recorded to be 112.1 mm has waterlogged many parts of the capital owing to the heavy downpour. This also resulted in a traffic jam across the city.

Reportedly, it was in September 2010 that the capital had recorded 110mm rainfall and now after almost 12 years the city recorded 112.1 mm rainfall. Delhi has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the national capital owing to the heavy downpour. Earlier, IMD had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall would take place in parts of Delhi-NCR. Some pictures have come out that shows the condition of Delhi. From chock-a-block traffic to cars running on water-filled roads, to people walking in knee-deep water, these pictures truly depict that the situation of the capital city was not great.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

ANI took to their Twitter handle to share an update regarding the same. It wrote, “India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain/thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today”.

Delhi: Waterlogging reported in Munirka following rainfall today morning India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain/thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today pic.twitter.com/0UqBUwao7f — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

More rainfall is likely in Delhi during the day. Rainfall remains on the forecast in the national capital from September 1 to September 4.

