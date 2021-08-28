PICS: Delhi Metro pillars beautified with graffiti of Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu & others

To pay tribute to Tokyo Olympics medal winners from India, several metro pillars in the national capital have been adorned with graffiti depicting the talented sportspersons. The city’s Pitampura metro station was beautified with these paintings and absolutely amazed the residents. According to a report by Asian News International, the initiative has been taken by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The metro pillars included the graffiti of athletes including Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, badminton player PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. "North Delhi Municipal Corporation salutes the Tokyo Olympics Heroes" message is also written on the walls. The graffiti has not just become the center of attention for Delhiites but has left tourists and travels impressed with the art. People in the national capital appreciated the initiative and expressed a feeling of pride. Speaking to the news agency, an auto driver Akhilesh Pandey said, “The graffiti are very beautiful. The players brought laurels for the country. We are proud of them that they won gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympics. This will encourage the youth to take sports as career and win more medals for the country.”

Take a look:

Delhi: Graffitis depicting #TokyoOlympics2020 medal winners Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, and the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh come up near Pitampura Metro Station. pic.twitter.com/DVLOrAErdC — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Several bystanders also believed that the graffiti will inspire the youth and encourage the sportspersons. At Tokyo Olympics 2020, India set a new record by bagging a total of seven medals including one gold, two silver, and four bronze. Among the athletes who performed incredibly well at the big game and bagged medals for India, this year included Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and Men's Hockey Team.