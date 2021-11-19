PICS: Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is an enchanting sight as it lights up on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti

As the Sikh community in India observed Guru Nanak Jayanti on the 18th of November, 2021, New Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib looked nothing short of an enchanting sight. Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the country’s capital is one of the most significant places of worship for the Sikh community in India. It holds high importance for its association with the 8th Guru, Guru Har Kishan, as well as the holy water body named ‘Sarovar’ inside its complex. On the eve of the 552th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the famous Gurudwara has been decorated with lights, heightening its magnificence furthermore.

Every year, the Sikh Community observes the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji as Guru Nanak Jayanti. This auspicious day is also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav. This year marks the 552nd birthday of Guru Nanak who was born in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi (now called Nanaka Sahib) near Lahore, Pakistan, in the year 1469. According to the Bikrami calendar, Guru was born on Kattak Purnima, and this year it’s on November 19th.

Two days before Guru Purab, the Sikh holy book of Guru Granth Sahib is read continuously in Gurudwaras. A day before the Guru Nanak Jayanti, a procession called Nagarkirtan is organized. On the main day, the morning begins with Prabhat Pheris i.e., processions in the early morning. The celebrations begin at Amrit Vela, where the hymns are recited, the katha is narrated and a kirtan is performed. After the kirtan or prayers, the community comes together for Langar, after which the prayers continue. At night, after the Gurbani, the festivities come to an end.

