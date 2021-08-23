PICS: India’s first smog tower inaugurated in the national capital; Details Inside

India got its first-ever smog tower in order to mitigate air pollution. On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place. The smog tower will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km. To monitor the operations of the tower, a control room has also been set up at the site. The smog tower has been constructed at the cost of Rs 20 crore.

Speaking at the inauguration, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, “To fight pollution, we have installed India's first smog tower in Delhi today. It can help clean air within one-kilometer range. It has been installed on an experiment basis and data from it will be analysed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay.” Chief Minister Kejriwal also assured of installing more smog towers around the capital with time. He further informed that the tower was constructed by the Delhi government with the support of Tata Consultancy and National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) under the observation of IIT-Delhi and IIT-Mumbai. Delhi Chief Minister also pointed out that the pollution level in the capital has been declined since 2014 due to the efforts of his government.

Take a look:

बधाई दिल्ली। प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ युद्ध में दिल्ली में देश के पहले स्मॉग टावर की शुरुआत की। अमेरिकी तकनीक से बना ये स्मॉग टावर हवा में प्रदूषण की मात्रा को कम करेगा। पायलट आधार पर शुरू हुए इस प्रोजेक्ट के नतीजे बेहतर रहे तो पूरी दिल्ली में ऐसे और स्मॉग टावर लगाए जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/gqgh0MzyuJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 23, 2021

Back in October 2020, the Delhi cabinet gave approval for the project. Earlier, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had also reportedly informed that the 20-metre-long structure, which has been set up to improve the air quality in a radius of around one kilometre, will function at full capacity after the monsoon season.