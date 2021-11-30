PICS: Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur gets engaged to his sweetheart Mittali Parulkar

Shardul Thakur, an all-rounder for Team India and the Chennai Super Kings, proposed to his long-time partner Mittali Parulkar in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Monday, 29 November. The couple's close friends and family attended the event. The ceremony took place at Mumbai Cricket Association, BKC. Actress Malti Chahar shared some snaps from the special event, congratulating the happy couple. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Shardul is planning to marry Mittali Parulkar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

In the pic that Malti shared, the couple looked absolutely ravishing in their gorgeous Indian attires. Both Mittali and Shardul’s outfits were a beautiful shade of baby pink. While Shardul looked dapper in hisr traditional attire with flower detailing, Mittali looked stunning in her glamorous lehenga. On the other hand, Malti looked absolutely jaw-dropping in her bright pink lehenga. The whole setup was quite dreamy with a pastel theme going on. The backdrop was of gorgeous pink and white flowers. Malti, wishing the couple, captioned the post, “Congratulations Mittali and Shardul. Wish you all the happiness and love. @mittaliparulkar_ @shardul_thakur #engaged"

Check the post:

As per Zee News, reports claim that Shardul Thakur is taking a sabbatical from international cricket after playing in India's T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates last month. On the other hand, Mittali has her own start-up in Thane, known as ‘All The Bakes’.

