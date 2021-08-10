In Pics: Indian Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia & others felicitated by government

Tokyo Olympics 2020 brought immense moments of pride for the entire nation as athletes went on bagging medals one after another. Day 1 of the tournament began with weightlifter Mirabai Chani bagging the silver medal for the country. Ever since then, many athletes left the entire country beaming with joy with their sheer display of happiness and perseverance. Now, when the Olympic medallists returned to their home country. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur felicitated all seven Olympic medalists, namely Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's national Hockey team, at a gala felicitation program at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi.

Among those present on the occasion to felicitate them also included Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik; Secretary-Sports Ravi Mittal, and Director-General, Sports Authority of India, Sandip Pradhan. Take a look at the event here:

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday, August 7, made the entire nation proud by winning the first Gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj Chopra registered Gold with a stupendous throw of 87.58 meters in his very first attempt.

Silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged a silver in the men's freestyle 57kg final. The wrestler gave it his all but his opponent proved to be the dominant one. Nonetheless, he walked home with head held high clinching a silver.

Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia

Wrestler Bajrang Punia earned a Bronze medal for India in the category of Men’s Freestyle for 65Kg. The Indian wrestler defeated Daulet Niyazbekov from Kazakhstan with the score of 8-0.

Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain

The Indian boxer lost in the semi-final match to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) via unanimous decision. However, she gave her best and clinched the bronze medal leaving the entire nation proud.

Men’s National Hockey team

Tokyo Olympics2020 brought a proud moment for Indian Men's Hockey team as they defeated Germany and won a bronze medal, thereby ending a wait of almost 41 years.

